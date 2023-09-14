HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A vigil was held in Hartford Wednesday night in honor of fallen officer Bobby Garten who was killed while responding to a call with Officer Brian Kearney when a driver evaded a traffic stop, ran a red light, and hit their cruiser.

Kearney suffered serious injuries and was released from the hospital. The Hartford Police Department posthumously promoted Garten from an officer to a detective.

Participants held candles while telling stories about Garten, including memories of him as a child coming with his father to work on the force. Garten’s family has established the Detective Bobby Garten Memorial Fund to continue his legacy of compassion and generosity.