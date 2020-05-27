Connecticut homicide suspect took an Uber to Maryland, police confirm

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — UPDATE (7:54 p.m.): The Hagerstown Police Department said Peter Manfredonia may still be in Hagerstown or the greater Washington County area on Wednesday, May 27. The 23-year-old fugitive from Connecticut has been on the run for six days, and is wanted in connection with two homicides, kidnapping, home invasion and other charges.

“We believe that Manfredonia may still be carrying a large black duffel bag and that the bag

contains firearms,” a statement from the Hagerstown Police Department said.

Hagerstown Police Chief Paul Kifer confirmed to WDVM that an Uber driver dropped off Manfredonia in Hagerstown sometime on Tuesday, May 26. Pennsylvania State Police trooper Petroski tweeted at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday that Manfredonia took an Uber to Hagerstown from a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Hagerstown police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies and urge residents not to approach Manfredonia if he is spotted.

This undated photo provided by the Connecticut State Police shows Peter Manfredonia. (Connecticut State Police via AP)

Manfredonia is described by police as a white man, approximately 6’4″ and 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing red sneakers and carrying a black bag which possibly contains firearms.

While we don’t want to alarm you we do want you to be alert. We are working

this investigation as if he is still in the area until we are can prove otherwise. We

ask that you keep your doors locked, don’t answer the door unless you know who

is there and be aware of your surroundings. Thank you to the public for your

awareness to this situation and we will update the community as soon as possible. HAGERSTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Manfredonia’s escape vehicle, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Man believed to be Peter Manfredonia, wanted murder suspect, on surveillance at Sheetz in Chambersburg on May 27, 2020.

According to a report by CNN, Manfredonia is a suspect in the murder of a 62-year-old man and the murder of his 23-year-old acquaintance in Wilmington, Connecticut. More from the Associated Press:

Search for fugitive Connecticut man stretches to Maryland

By PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a fugitive college student said Wednesday the 23-year-old suspect in two Connecticut slayings has no outdoor survival training and his parents are begging him to bring a peaceful end to the search that has stretched to Maryland.

Since the first homicide on Friday, investigators have followed the trail of Peter Manfredonia through New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where police on Wednesday said someone matching his description took a ride-hailing service to the Hagerstown, Maryland, area.

An attorney for Manfredonia’s family, Michael Dolan, told The Associated Press they are worried for the well-being of the University of Connecticut senior.

“That’s why they are extending this message. They’re there for you. They are going to support you through this with their resources, their love and support,” said Dolan, who declined to say whether Manfredonia has been in contact with his family. “They are begging him to put a peaceful end to this.”

Manfredonia is wanted by Connecticut state police in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and wounding of another man in Willington on Friday. Manfredonia went to another man’s home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck, then drove on Sunday about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest to Derby, Connecticut, state police said.

Police say Manfredonia went to the home of a high school classmate, Nicholas Eisele, shot him to death, forced Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop on Interstate 80 in Columbia, New Jersey, police said.

Manfredonia then took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, not far from the New Jersey border, Pennsylvania State Police said, where he was seen walking in a wooded area on some railroad tracks.

“He’s an intelligent young man, but he’s had no specific training to survive out in the woods,” Dolan said.

Police in Duryea, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away, said a firefighter spotted a man matching Manfredonia’s description and carrying a large backpack on Tuesday night.

A car that police said might have been stolen there by Manfredonia was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday at a convenience store where the ride-hailing service picked up someone matching his description and drove to Maryland, police said.

Police released pictures from the convenience store that show a man matching Manfredonia’s general description at the cash register. Police said he was wearing red sneakers.

Dolan said the actions of the last week are out of character for Manfredonia, who was an honors engineering student at UConn. He said the Newtown native had a history of depression and anxiety, but would not say whether he was on any medication for those conditions.

“This came as a total surprise to everybody based on Peter’s past,” he said. “He’s been a kind-hearted person who has no history of violence or any trouble with the law.”

____

Associated Press writer Dave Collins contributed to this report.