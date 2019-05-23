Wanted Torrington man hits 15K likes on Facebook, PD waiting for him to turn himself in

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – It looks like a man wanted in Torrington is going to have to turn himself in, all because of a Facebook post.

29-year-old Jose Simms is wanted for seven failures to appear in court.

Police say he messaged them and agreed to turn himself in if his wanted poster got 15,000 likes on Facebook.

It now has more than 23,000 likes.

Police are hoping he keeps his word. They think he’s in New York.

