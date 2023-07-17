ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Just as communities began recovering from last week’s rainfall, storms continued to make their way through Massachusetts and Connecticut. Very heavy rain fell across western Massachusetts this weekend which lead to flash flooding.

In Thompsonville, Connecticut Monday morning, water levels were very high. There was lots of debris and waste in the water making it incredibly murky. Significant and widespread flooding along the river can be expected from the Massachusetts towns of Agawam and Longmeadow, and through the northern Connecticut towns of Suffield and Enfield.

This widespread flooding impacts low lying areas along the Connecticut River, lowland flooding will begin along the Connecticut River near Thompsonville.

“Last year and the year before, we were in heavy drought like 20 feet below. You could see the reservoir and all this other stuff and they were way below. You could see where the marking levels were in a lot of towns. With the next three to four days of rain, if it’s going up North we are going to have the same problem,” said Daniel Perrier of Windsor Locks.

According to the 22News Storm Team, area rivers are below flood stage but they are still running high and fast. With more rain on the way, it’s important to take the necessary precaution to protect yourself and your home from potential flooding by having sub pumps set up in your basement to prevent water damage.