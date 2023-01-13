WATERBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – A Waterbury, Connecticut police officer has been fired for his conduct with a woman while directing traffic last month during a traffic stop.

Investigators said officer James Hinkle was directing traffic at an intersection on December 13th around noon, when a vehicle drove through the intersection.

Hinkle told the driver of the vehicle to stop, hit the driver’s side of the vehicle with his hand, and then the vehicle pulled over, where he then began to yell at the driver until backup arrived.

