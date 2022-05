WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men have died after a fire erupted at a multi-family home on Arch Street in Waterbury early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Arch Street was closed while fire crews fought the blaze. The fire could be seen coming out of the top floor of the home.

Fire officials confirmed that two adult men died as a result of the fire.

No other information has been released as of this time.

