West Springfield man killed in Suffield crash

SUFFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – Suffield Police have identified the man who was killed in a crash in Suffield on Thursday.

Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown told 22News, 61-year-old Ronald Roy, of West Springfield, died after crashing into a dump truck on Mountain Road.

Brown said Roy was driving eastbound in the area of the Massachusetts line when he traveled into the westbound lane and crashed into the dump truck around 4:00 p.m.

70-year-old Steven Adair of Springfield was operating the dump truck according to Brown. There was no information on whether he was injured or not.

A section of Mountain Road was closed for a few hours Thursday night but has since reopened.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Suffield Police Department at 860-668-3870.