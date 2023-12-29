HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three significant tax relief measures will take effect in Connecticut on Jan. 1, 2024, reducing taxes for taxpayers by approximately $460.3 million.

It will be the first time the state income tax rate has been lowered since it was enacted in the mid-1990s. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said this cut will impact more than one million tax filers.

The relief targets middle-class tax filers and is capped at $150,000 for single filers and $300,000 for joint filers.

The 3% rate on the first $10,000 earned by single filers and the first $20,000 by joint filers will drop to 2%.

The 5% rate on the next $40,000 earned by single filers and the next $80,000 by joint filers will drop to 4.5%.

Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is increasing from 30.5% to 40% of the federal EITC, providing an additional $44.6 million in state tax credits to the approximately 211,000 low-income filers who receive the credit. According to the state, typically, more than 95% of filers who receive this credit are families with children.

Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit over the last decade Income Year Credit Level 2012 30.0% 2013 25.0% 2014 27.5% 2015 27.5% 2016 27.5% 2017 23.0% 2018 23.0% 2019 23.0% 2020 23.0% 2021 30.5% 2022 30.5% 2023 (and thereafter) 40.0% Gov. Ned Lamont’s Office

There is help on the way for seniors with an expansion of exemptions on certain pension and annuity earnings, potentially benefiting 300,000 filers.

“We’re not a cheap state, and we’re doing everything we can to make things more affordable for our folks,” Lamont said.

The tax relief measures are the result of the fiscal year 2024-25 state budget that the Connecticut General Assembly approved and Lamont signed into law this summer.