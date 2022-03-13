(WWLP) — Out of every billionaire that made it onto the Forbes 400 for 2021, 5 were from Connecticut.

#5: Brad Jacobs

The founder of XPO Logistics, a commercial trucking company, 65-year-old Brad Jacobs is ranked #300 on Forbes 400 list with a net worth of $3.8 billion. His company was created in 2011 and spun off its warehousing business into GXO Logistics in August of 2021, which contracts with retailers to manage inventory and fill orders.

#4: Stephen Mandel, Jr.

Ranking at #289 is 65-year-old Stephen Mandel Jr. , worth a net $3.9 billion, according to Forbes. He started his hedge fund firm called Lone Pine Capital in 1997.

#3: Karen Pritzker

One of 11 billionaire Pritzker heirs, 63-year old Karen Pritzker, inherited her grandfather’s industrial conglomerate Marmon and Hyatt hotels. She has a net worth of $5.7 billion ranking #188 on the Forbes 400 list. She invested in public companies like Apple, as well as hundreds of private biotech and medical device firms.

#2: Steve Cohen

Steve Cohen oversees a hedge fund firm, Point72 Asset Management. He also ran SAC Capital, one of the most successful hedge funds ever, according to Forbes. It was shut down after the firm pleaded guilty to insider trading charges that cost Cohen $1.8 billion in penalties. Cohen is 65-years-old and has a net worth of $15.9 billion, #48 on the Forbes 400.

#1: Ray Dalio

The richest person in Connecticut is Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates, which has a net worth of $20 billion and lands at #36 on the Forbes 400 list at age 72.

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans grew their wealth by 40% throughout the last year reaching a collective $4.5 trillion. Forbes calculated the net worth of these billionaires using stock prices and exchange rates from September 3, 2021.