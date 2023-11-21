ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Some very bold wild turkeys were seen in Enfield this Thanksgiving week.

Photos shared to 22News show a flock of turkeys outside the 360 Federal Credit Union on Enfield Street in Enfield. The bank staff told the viewer that these turkeys have frequently been seen visiting the credit union for several weeks now. The turkeys seem to enjoy the grass in front of the building as they can be seen laying in it and looking through the windows.

In Massachusetts, there are an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 wild turkeys living in the state but it wasn’t always like that. Their population disappeared when Europeans arrived in America, with the last known turkey killed in 1851. Then in the 1970s, MassWildlife trapped 37 wild turkeys in New York and released them in the Berkshires. By 1978, there were about 1,000 birds in the state. Today they can be found all over western Massachusetts.