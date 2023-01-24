Enfield, Conn. (WWLP) – Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.

Governor Ned Lamont and leaders with the Connecticut Department of Corrections made the announcement Tuesday. Lamont said the decision to close the facility is due to a decline in the state’s correction population in the past decade.

Which decreased by 44% from 2012 to 2022. Lamont says this will save taxpayers approximately $6.5 million in annual operating costs. Adding the closure would not result in any layoffs.