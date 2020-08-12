Windsor Police actively searching for missing 9-year-old boy

WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing young boy in Connecticut Wednesday evening.

The Windsor Police Department said 9-year-old Salvatore D’Amato went missing from the Deerfield section of town Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

D’Amato is described as a white boy about 4’1, weighs about 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 668-5273.