GREENWICH, CT. (WWLP) – An unclaimed winning lottery ticket that was sold in Connecticut might expire without being claimed.
According to the Connecticut Lottery, a Lucky for Life ticket that was purchased on March 4th in Greenwich will expire on August 31st, unless the buyer claims their prize.
The ticket is worth $365,000 per year. The numbers are 4-7-15-17-30 with lucky ball number 5.
Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each and drawings are seven nights a week.
