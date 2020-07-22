Woman arrested in connection to homicide of unarmed Windsor Locks teen

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The search is still on for the suspect who is accused of killing an unarmed 16-year-old at Pesci Park in Windsor Locks this past June, but police say they have now arrested an accomplice in the homicide.

Windsor Locks Police said Sydney Witchard was arrested and taken into custody without incident in South Carolina recently for her involvement in the shooting homicide of 16-year-old Elijah Ortega on June 24.

Police said she was with 22-year-old Hartford man Daniel Baez at the time of the incident and helped facilitate the meeting between Baez and Ortega at Pesci Park.

Her behavior and activity before and after the shooting suggested to police that she intentionally tried to hinder their efforts to arrest Baez.

Witchard waived extradition and arrangements are being made to facilitate her transportation back to Connecticut, police said. She will be charged with Hindering in the second degree and her bond will be set at $45,000.

Daniel Phillip Baez, 22, of Hartford

Daniel Baez is still at large. Police said the pistol Baez used has not been recovered. Police are working to obtain an arrest warrant to charge Baez. He will face several charges including murder and criminal use of a firearm. He will be held on a $1 million bond upon his apprehension.

The investigation will remain on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Locks Police at 860-627-1461.