Woman attacked pregnant McDonald’s manager due to displeasure with chicken sandwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police responded to a Norwich McDonald’s on Friday night after learning on an incident between a woman and the restaurant’s manager.

According to officials, around 8:20 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 78 Town Street, a 21-year-old woman became upset with staff due to displeasure with her chicken sandwich.

Authorities stated that the woman forced her way behind the counter so she could make her own sandwich.

She allegedly assaulted the restaurant’s pregnant manager during the incident.

There has been no word on any specific charges at this time.

Police did not say if anyone suffered any injuries.