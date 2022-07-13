EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old woman was reportedly chased on a popular bike path in East Granby.

The woman’s mother posted about the alleged encounter on Facebook, prompting the town and East Granby Resident Trooper to take action. The post said a man told the woman to “come here” as she was running by him, but after she ignored him and picked up her pace, he got out of the van he was in, onto a bike, and followed her.

“It makes me not want to come out here by myself anymore,” said Kelly, a bicyclist who frequents the area. “I’ll probably stay on the road.”

Out of an abundance of caution, East Granby officers are doing additional patrol checks near the bike path in the area of Rt. 20. News 8 spoke with people who said they’ll take precautions and be extra mindful going forward.

“The last thing you should do is look over your shoulder when you’re trying to get some fresh air,” said Emmanouil Karathanasopoulos, who rides his bike on the path regularly.

The town’s First Selectwoman said they want everyone to feel safe and they’re looking into the situation.

“We saw the post, of course, it’s alarming,” said Eden Wimpfheimer, East Granby’s First Selectwoman. “Hopefully, by the end of the week, we’ll have a police officer on a bike.”

Connecticut State Police also released safety tips in the wake of what happened. They’re urging everyone to:

Always let someone know where you are going, what time you are going, and when you will be back.

If at all possible, go with another person. There IS safety in numbers.

Carry a fully charged cell phone with you at all times. Use your cell phone to share your GPS location with a friend or family member.

Carry personal safety alarms or whistles.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Bicycle safety cameras can be used to record anyone behaving in a suspicious manner until police arrive.

Call 911 if you witness suspicious behavior/persons

Anyone with information about this incident is being urged to give the police a call.