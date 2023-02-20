ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died after being hit by a car on Interstate 91 South in Enfield Sunday night, state police said.

According to troopers, a car was traveling in the center lane of three on Interstate 91 South just north of Exit 48 around 10:20 p.m. when it hit a woman.

State police said the car continued to travel south and did not remain on scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet released her name.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has a car equipped with a dashcam is urged to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 543-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.