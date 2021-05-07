Woman found dead on Wallace Street in Enfield identified, no foul play found

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Authorities have released the name of the woman who was found dead on Wallace Street in Enfield Thursday morning.

The Enfield Police Department on Friday identified the woman as 48-year-old Kristy Leigh Rossignol. No foul play was found, and the final cause of her death is pending from the Chief Medical Examiner’s office, they said.

At around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to 10B Wallace Street for a report of an unresponsive woman lying on the driveway. First responders, including police, fire, and EMS all arrived on site to assist.







The woman was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m.

Due to unexplained injuries found on the woman, Enfield officers requested the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Multiple police cruisers were seen in the area at the time of the investigation and police tape blocked the Wallace Street driveway, which is near D’Aleo Park in the city’s Thompsonville section.