OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WWLP) – State police are reminding residents to call 988, a suicide and crisis hotline for those who need help, after talking a woman safely off a bridge over the Connecticut River.

On Monday Troopers from Connecticut State Police were called to the Baldwin Bridge on I-95 which crosses the Connecticut River between the towns of Old Saybrook and Old Lyme for several reports of a person in distress. Officers found a woman sitting on a 5-inch ledge of the bridge on the other side over the metal safety fence.

If you or someone you know someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Sgt. Matthew Belz talked with the woman while Sgt. Ashley Harkins climbed over the fence onto the narrow ledge approximately 100 feet over the Connecticut River. The woman told the troopers that she was “having a tough time” and allowed Sgt. Harkins to help her back over on the fence to safety.