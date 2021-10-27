Woman wanted by Enfield police with 3 warrants

Connecticut

Shauna Edgerton

Shauna Edgerton (Enfield Police Department)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for four active warrants.

Police are looking for Shauna Edgerton, who currently has four active warrants for her arrest, which totals to $51,500 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

