Worker severely injured after getting arm caught in machine at South Windsor pasta factory

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A worker has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after his arm got caught in a machine at a South Windsor pasta factory early Monday morning.

Police, fire crews and environmental officials were called to Carla’s Pasta at 50 Talbot Lane at around 3:30 a.m. after a worker there got his arm, up to the elbow, stuck on a piece of heavy duty machinery.

Mutual aid was requested from other local fire departments, including South Windsor’s Public Works Department and Environmental Services Inc. in order to assist in freeing the employee from the machine.

The victim was extricated from the machine just after 6 a.m., after several hours of being trapped, and taken to Hartford Hospital via the Life Star helicopter with severe injuries.

“We ended up requesting East Hartford to the scene, Broadbrook, public works and ESI offered different forms of cutting devices. The problem was it was food grade stainless steel so it was difficult to cut. So we used every piece of cutting device we had in our rescue. So we called mutual aid to get assistance from them for equipment and manpower, and just expertise on how to remove this patient,” said Deputy Chief David Papp, South Windsor Fire.

Fire officials say that the man was alert and talking to them the whole time, which was extremely helpful because he understands the machine very well and was able to help them figure out how to cut the machine open. They added that the victim’s chest was injured and his face as well.

It’s unclear what condition the man is in right now now, but officials say it’s life-threatening conditions.

Carla’s Pasta is a pasta manufacturing plant that specializes in ready to eat filled pastas and frozen pastas.

OSHA was informed of this incident and is responding.