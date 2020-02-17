Wu-Tang Clan to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena

From left, Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, Ghostface Killah, director Sacha Jenkins and Wu-Tang Clan members U-God, Cappadonna and Masta Killa pose at the premiere of “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn (WWLP) – Wu-Tang Clan will be performing at Mohegan Sun on May 7th.

The concert will start at 8:00 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets are on sale now.

Wu-Tang Clan is an American Hip Hop Group that was formed in Staten Island, New York in 1992 according to Wikipedia. The members are RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, and Masta Killa. Wu-Tang is referred to as one of the most influential hip hop groups of all time.

Tickets are $59.50 and $49.50 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Mohegan Sun Box Office.