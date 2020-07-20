Zach Robinson wins Midstate Site Development 30 Street Stock race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) - Al Saunders took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Michael Wray led the field to the green. The caution came out on lap 1 as Rick Lanagan spun and Marc Curtis hit the backstretch wall. On the restart, Paul Varriccho, Jr brought the caution back out as he spun on the frontstretch. Wray led on the restart, as Tom Fearn, Al Saunders, Darrell Keane, and Tyler Leary rounded out the top five.

John Blake spun in turn 2 as the caution came back out. Wray led on the restart and Saunders took second place from Tom Fearn. Fearn spun in turn 4 to bring out the caution on lap 6. Wray led on the restart as Saunders would take the lead on lap 8 as he completed the pass on Wray in turn 3.

Saunders continued to dominate in the 30 lap race as he would go onto win his first Late Model race of the season. Michael Wray finished in second. Darrell Keane finished in third. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in fourth. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in fifth. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow would rebound back from an early spin and finished in 10th. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 12th. Marc Curtis out of Brookfield finished in 17th and Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 18th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.