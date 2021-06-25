Zip, scale & climb: A trip to The Adventure Park at Storrs is an active, fun family outing

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Slide, scale and throw yourself into exciting activities: thrilling and all-natural.

“What’s great about the park is that the park itself naturally facilitates social distancing,” says Annika Truebenbach of The Adventure Park at Storrs.

And, folks are returning to meet the equipment, learn the ropes (literally) and don the harness that will keep them safe while navigating incredible obstacles.

“It’s been so fulfilling to see groups that couldn’t come last year come back this year, bigger and better than ever,” she says.

We adjust to the “tweezle system” which allows us to securely lock and unlock our companion carabiners to the cable as we take-on Pine Rush, a course that’s full of magic: walking on tree-tops and flying through the air.

“Zip lines end-up being a fan favorite,” says Truebenbach.

For those age seven and older, there are eight courses of varying difficulty from beginner to expert. Pine rush is supposed to be pretty easy…which doesn’t stop this reporter from completely missing the landing. Laughing ensues!

“We like to focus on creating fun outdoor challenges for people to really get into their challenge zone, learn things, grow but also connect with each other in that outdoor space,” says Truebenbach.

And the trip out of the comfort zone doesn’t stop there.

To the best of the company’s knowledge, this park and the sister park in Bridgeport are the only locations that offer an activity that’s become really popular one: axe throwing.

“We actually just added that last fall, we have 3 lanes,” explains Truebenbach.

The park is growing and evolving which is attractive to tourists, coming out of the pandemic. “Every Saturday night, we set-up colored lights and music for glow in the park,” she says. “We change the music theme each week, it’s just super fun.”

Back in the trees, a more advanced course provides more advanced challenges: tight ropes, swinging blocks, elements that could rattle the nerves.

“I like to joke with guests that the cables we’re using are the same ones that catch airplanes on aircraft carriers so as long as you don’t weigh more than a plane, you should be fine,” laughs Truebenbach.

Ambitious, dynamic and entirely entertaining. A few hours in the trees inspires feelings of freedom and accomplishment.

“I hope to create a safe and inclusive environment for families to come, have a memorable experience and leave feeling fulfilled and accomplished with whatever they were able to do,” concludes Truebenbach.

Be sure to watch our upcoming special focused on how the tourism industry is re-opening safely. Destination New England airs June 25th at 8pm on MyTV9 and June 26th at 7pm on News 8.