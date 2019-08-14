Connor Betts’ obituary removed from funeral home website

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts, the 24-year-old masked gunman in body armor who killed several people, including his sister, before he was slain by police. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks , at a Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (Dayton Police Department via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bellbrook funeral home, Conner & Koch, posted obituaries for both Megan Betts and her brother, Connor Betts Wednesday.

The obituary for the Dayton Oregon District shooter has since been removed.

Obituary for Connor Stephen Betts

Stephen and Moira Betts apologize that the wording of the obituary for their son Connor was insensative in not acknowledging the terrible tragedy that he created. In their grief, they presented the son that they knew which in no way reduces the horror of his last act. We are deeply sorry. The family will hold private services for 22-year-old Megan and Connor. There were no details on when the services would be held. CONNER & KOCH FUNERAL HOME

Police say Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it’s not clear whether he targeted his sister.

The obituary for Connor Betts says he had been working as a grill cook and studying at Sinclair Community College.

Megan Betts was to graduate from Wright State University in December.

The original obituary was posted Wednesday morning.

