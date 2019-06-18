Cottage St in Easthampton undergoing construction to improve pedestrian safety

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If your commute takes you through downtown Easthampton, you’ll want to plan for some delays.

The street is undergoing construction over the next two months beginning Tuesday. It’s an area that many say is unsafe for pedestrians.

The department of public works announced that there will be road work on Cottage Street starting Tuesday for crosswalk and sidewalk improvements. A new five-foot-wide sidewalk will be built on the North side of the street.

Police said the work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. through August. Drivers should expect delays in the area while work is taking place.

The city has been making improvements to the area in recent months to improve pedestrian safety. There have been multiple accidents on Cottage street in recent months.

The most recent was last December when a 63-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle on Cottage Street while she was crossing in a marked crosswalk. She died from her injuries the next day.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s long overdue. Cottage Street is getting more and more businesses, therefore, more and more traffic,” said Dave Witthaus, owner of Platterpus Records. “It’s something where we need to be able to cross the street safely.”

Reflective flags were added earlier this year to several crosswalks in downtown Easthampton to help pedestrians feel a little safer while crossing.

A new “No Turn on Red” sign was added to the intersection of Cottage and Union Street earlier this month to help limit the number of pedestrian accidents.