Cooler temperatures have moved into western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some warmer than average temperatures this fall. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, during the month of October, the average temperature was 56 degrees, that’s three degrees above average.

It was also the 4th warmest October on record here in western Massachusetts. But it has gotten a lot cooler, temperatures Wednesday morning made it down into the 20s. At Forest Park in Springfield, many people were wearing their winter coats and even hats and gloves.

Our average high temperature for this time of year is right around 57 degrees and our average low temperatures are usually in the mid 30s.



People 22News talked to didn’t seem to mind the cooler fall temperatures but most weren’t looking forward to winter.



“I like this cool weather, I’m not really looking forward to a hard winter, so maybe it will stay warmer a little bit longer,” said Jeff Peterson of Longmeadow.

“I prefer warm actually but as long as the sun’s out, I’m good,” said Susan Leblanc of Springfield.

Despite the cooler temperatures, the sunshine did make it feel a little warmer.