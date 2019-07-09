Cooling centers open in Springfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield cooling center_426600

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced that cooling centers will be open in the city Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, to help people stay safe and cool.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80’s and low 90’s this week.

Extreme heat like that can place serious strain on your body, especially for the elderly, so it’s important to look out for signs of heat exhaustion.

Symptoms include loss of appetite, lack of energy, fainting, and cramps.

If you need a place to cool off indoors, you can head to any of the several cooling centers that have been opened in Springfield. Many of the libraries used as cooling centers will be opening at 1 p.m., and staying open until either 5 or 8 p.m.

The additional sites, which include senior centers and community centers, will all be open starting at 9 a.m. and will stay open until either 4 or 8 p.m.

Libraries Address Days and Hours 
      
Brightwood 359 Plainfield St. Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 1pm-5pm     
East Forest Park 122 Island Pond Rd Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm   
East Springfield 21 Osborne Terr Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 5pm   
Forest Park 380 Belmont Ave. Tuesday, 10am – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm   
Indian Orchard Library Express at Pine Point 44 Oak St.       204 Boston Rd. Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 5pm   Wednesday, 1pm – 6pm   
Mason Square 765 State Street. Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 10am – 5pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm       
Sixteen Acres 1187 Parker St. Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 10am – 5pm 
Additional Site:     
Greenleaf Community Center

Hungry Hill Senior Center 		1187 1/2 Parker St.       773 Liberty Street Tuesday, 9am – 8pm Wednesday, 9am – 8pm Thursday, 9am – 8pm   Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm   
Riverview Center   

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 		122 Clyde Street   1476 Roosevelt Ave. Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm   Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Local Radar

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets