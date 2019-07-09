Cooling centers open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced that cooling centers will be open in the city Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, to help people stay safe and cool.
Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80’s and low 90’s this week.
Extreme heat like that can place serious strain on your body, especially for the elderly, so it’s important to look out for signs of heat exhaustion.
Symptoms include loss of appetite, lack of energy, fainting, and cramps.
If you need a place to cool off indoors, you can head to any of the several cooling centers that have been opened in Springfield. Many of the libraries used as cooling centers will be opening at 1 p.m., and staying open until either 5 or 8 p.m.
The additional sites, which include senior centers and community centers, will all be open starting at 9 a.m. and will stay open until either 4 or 8 p.m.
|Libraries
|Address
|Days and Hours
|Brightwood
|359 Plainfield St.
|Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 1pm-5pm
|East Forest Park
|122 Island Pond Rd
|Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
|East Springfield
|21 Osborne Terr
|Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 5pm
|Forest Park
|380 Belmont Ave.
|Tuesday, 10am – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
|Indian Orchard Library Express at Pine Point
|44 Oak St. 204 Boston Rd.
|Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 6pm
|Mason Square
|765 State Street.
|Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 10am – 5pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
|Sixteen Acres
|1187 Parker St.
|Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 10am – 5pm
|Additional Site:
|Greenleaf Community Center
Hungry Hill Senior Center
|1187 1/2 Parker St. 773 Liberty Street
|Tuesday, 9am – 8pm Wednesday, 9am – 8pm Thursday, 9am – 8pm Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm
|Riverview Center
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
|122 Clyde Street 1476 Roosevelt Ave.
|Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm