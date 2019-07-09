Cooling centers open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced that cooling centers will be open in the city Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, to help people stay safe and cool.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80’s and low 90’s this week.

Extreme heat like that can place serious strain on your body, especially for the elderly, so it’s important to look out for signs of heat exhaustion.

Symptoms include loss of appetite, lack of energy, fainting, and cramps.

If you need a place to cool off indoors, you can head to any of the several cooling centers that have been opened in Springfield. Many of the libraries used as cooling centers will be opening at 1 p.m., and staying open until either 5 or 8 p.m.

The additional sites, which include senior centers and community centers, will all be open starting at 9 a.m. and will stay open until either 4 or 8 p.m.