Cooling centers opening in western Massachusetts Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple cities and towns will open cooling centers in the city Friday to Sunday due to excessive heat expected this week.



Springfield

The cooling centers will be open at the following libraries:

Brightwood, 359 Plainfield Street

Friday, July 19, 2019 9am-5pm



East Forest Park, 122 Island Pond Road

Friday, July 19, 2019 10am-5pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 11am-3pm



East Springfield, 21 Osborne Terr

Friday, July 19, 2019 10am-5pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 11am-3pm



Forest Park, 380 Belmont Avenue

Friday, July 19, 2019 1pm-5pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 11am-3pm



Indian Orchard, 44 Oak Street

Friday, July 19, 2019 1pm-5pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 11am-3pm



Mason Square, 765 State Street

Friday, July 19, 2019 1pm-5pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 11am-3pm



Sixteen Acres, 1187 Parker Street

Friday, July 19, 2019 1pm-5pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 11am-3pm

Other locations:

Clodo Conception y Center, 1187 1/2 Parker Street

Friday, July 19, 2019 9am-8pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 12pm-6pm

Sunday, July 21,2019 12pm-6pm



Raymond A. Jordan, 1476 Roosevelt Avenue

Friday, July 19, 2019 8am-4pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 12pm-6pm

Sunday, July 21,2019 12pm-6pm



Kenefick Park, Plainfield Street

Saturday, July 20, 2019 12pm-6pm



Behind Gerena School

Sunday, July 21,2019 12pm-6pm



South Hadley

South Hadley Council on Aging, 45 Dayton Street

Monday – Friday 8am-4:30 pm



South Hadley Library, 2 Canal Street

Monday – Wednesday 9:30 am-8 pm

Thursday – Friday 9:30 am-6pm

Saturday 9:30 a -1pm

Easthampton

Easthampton Fire Department will be opening a cooling center at the Public Safety Complex from 12pm-8pm. Anyone residing in Easthampton that needs transportation can call 413-527-4200 ext. 48 to request a ride.