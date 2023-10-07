AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam is celebrating their 50th Anniversary this weekend and just a few weeks ago the store reached a commendable milestone to coincide with this special year.

Cooper’s reached $50,000 in donations given back to local charities through the store’s Round Up Program. This weekend the store is hosting a “Cheers to 50 Years” Celebration including double loyalty reward points, gorgeous gifts with purchase, nibbles, sweets and bubbly every afternoon.

22News spoke to the Owner of Cooper’s Gifts, Kate Gourde about what this milestone means to her, “Feel’s amazing to me, a little surreal at the same time, but I have literally grown up here. I used to color at the wrapping counter after school, so I’ve spent my entire life here in the business. Been doing it full time for 35 years and very proud to carry on the legacy that my parents began here 50 years ago.”

The shop is asking guests to bring non-perishable food donations for the Parish Cupboard and in exchange, they’ll receive a ticket towards raffle prizes that will be awarded to the lucky winners.