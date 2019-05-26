Cops say man robbed women in dating app scam

(KCAL/CNN) – He’s left a trail of more than just broken hearts.

In Los Angeles, police say a fake Romeo has been scamming women out of money.

Now, he’s facing multiple felonies.

Wilson Jackson – aka Debonair Jackson – aka Syncere, Outlaw, Da Truth, Da Jackson. He changes names like other people change their clothing, as part of what LAPD says has been a social media romance scam.

Police say Jackson met women online, got them to fly to LA, and then while they were sleeping or out of the room, stole more than their hearts. He would get credit card information, ids, social security numbers, before asking them for a loan.

Capt. Lillian Carranza of the Los Angeles Police Dept. said, “He was short on cash, because he had lost his wallet, his vehicle had been impounded with his wallet, his wallet had been stolen.”

Rebecca, who didn’t share her full identity, says her sister was one of Jackson’s lonely heart victims, who maybe should have seen the red flags.

“Picked up my sister at the airport and said his car was broken and was in the shop and he needed help because his credit card wasn’t working. He took my sister to his dentist appointment and they said his name and it was the wrong, like the wrong name that he had gave my sister,” she recalled.

But as they say, love is blind.

Rebecca’s sister ended up broken hearted and almost broke. She says Jackson used her sister’s credit cards to buy plane tickets, entertainment, and he aslo tried to buy a car with her as a co-signer.

LAPD says they have at least 20 victims, and police in Florida reportedly have dozens more dating back as far as 2011.

“He preys on nurses, he preys on educated women, women that have degrees. It’s devastating,” Rebecca said.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.