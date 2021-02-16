Corner Café in Orange named national recipe contest winner

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Corner Café in Orange, Massachusetts has been named the winner in a national recipe contest from General Mills Foodservice according to Public Relations Consultant Sarah Peterson.

The restaurant has won $5,000 cash, marketing support for its business, and a chance to win an additional $5,000 for a local food bank. Stephanie Cook, baker/cook at Corner Café entered the recipe for their maple brownie cakes with candied bacon.

“Our bakery section became our ‘bread and butter,’ helping us to stay afloat during these times,” said Stephanie Cook whose parents own the café. “General Mills products are a staple in our kitchen, and we have fun creating new and exciting items for our community!”

Maple Brownie Cakes with Candied Bacon at Corner Café in Orange. (General Mills Convenience & Foodservice)

General Mills surprised Corner Café (General Mills Convenience & Foodservice)

General Mills Foodservice announced the winners in its 2020 Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest, an annual contest that celebrates independent restaurants and food trucks and their one-of-a-kind dishes.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, General Mills doubled the number of winners, from 10 to 20, for this year’s recipe contest to give more restaurants and food truck operators the opportunity to win much-needed cash as well as paid advertising and other marketing tools to promote their business.

“This past year has made it even more apparent the special place that independent eateries hold in the heart of their communities, exemplifying the spirit behind the Neighborhood to Nation Contest,” said Kelley Walhof, Brand Experience Assistant Manager for General Mills Foodservice.

Recipe winners also have the opportunity to engage their customers and community to help them win an additional $5,000 for a local food bank when the contest opens up a social media voting element on General Mills Convenience and Foodservice’s Facebook page from Feb 22 until February 26.

During this time, members of the public can cast a vote for their favorite or hometown recipe by liking and commenting on a photo of one of the 20 winning recipes.

The recipe with the most comments will be named the “People’s Choice” Grand Prize Winner and will be announced via Facebook Live at noon on March 1st.

Recipes for the Neighborhood to Nation Recipes Contest were judged based on taste, appearance, creativity, and foodservice viability.