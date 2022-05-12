According to Academic Influence, a new study surveying people, schools, and disciplinary programs that make up higher education, Corning Community College was ranked amongst the top 10 school’s in the state out of the 36 community colleges in New York.

Dr. Bill Mullaney, President of Corning Community College, said the news sat well with their student body.

“A couple of students who became aware of it through our social media, they said Dr. Mullaney, this is pretty cool,” said Mullaney. “They understand it better than folks of my generation do, but it was really interesting to understand that Academic Influence used artificial intelligence to search databases globally, and then come up with this rating,” he added.

Dr. Mullaney said the school will have an in-person graduation ceremony this Saturday, the first since the pandemic began.