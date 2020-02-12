Coronavirus causing package shipment delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Coronavirus outbreak is causing delayed deliveries of packages sent from China.

22News spoke with a few people who said their package delivery dates keep getting pushed back from China due to lack of workers.

The Coronavirus continues to spread in China, limiting people who can go to work at manufacturing companies and delivery services in the country. This is delaying some people’s package deliveries that they were expecting to receive from companies in China.

One local student told 22News that a few of her textbooks coming from China have been delayed.

“A lot of like textbooks have been delayed and its causing a lot of frustration in the school systems,” said Neve Branconnier, a Holyoke Community College student. “So I think we’re going to switch providers next semester.”

Some are expressing concern over receiving packages from China that may have been in contact with people who have the virus. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there is an extremely low risk of contracting the virus through the mail or from packages.

The CDC says there is also no evidence to support that anyone can get the virus from Chinese imported goods either.