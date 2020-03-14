1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Coronavirus concerns behind cancellation of San Diego Latino Film Festival, hurting youth program

News

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The coronavirus has claimed another victim: The Latino Film Festival in San Diego is putting a hold on its 27-year run.

The event is a major fundraiser for the San Diego Media Arts Center, which provides film production programs for disadvantaged youth, some who live along the border.

Festival founder Ethan Van Thillo hopes to reschedule the event for later this year so he can raise the money needed to keep his programs going..

“Having to cancel because of the virus not only hurts us but other art centers, events, concerts, any kind of public venue, schools, it’s worldwide, all we can do is hope for the best, hope it gets better quickly,” said Van Thillo.

The film festival was scheduled to take place this weekend through March 22.

