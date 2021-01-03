Coronavirus death toll surpasses 350,000 in the US

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States has reached another grim milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday morning.



According to an NBC News tally, there have been more than 350,000 Covid-related deaths in the country since tracking began in early 2020.

Confirmed cases in the United States total over 20.4 million.

California remains at the top of that list with over 2 million confirmed cases.

Texas and Florida follow behind, with 1.7 million cases and 1.3 million cases respectively.