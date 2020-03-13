Coronavirus home cleaning and disinfecting tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you know how to properly clean AND disinfect your home?

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has provided guidance on the cleaning and disinfecting of households as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the U.S. 22News spoke with the owner of Happy Home Maid Services for a refresher on home cleaning.

“Even if you hired a cleaning company to come into your house and clean, you still want to be cleaning and disinfecting every day,” Laura Hutchins said.

Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection. Disinfecting refers to using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection. CDC

Is your home clean?! We could all use a refresher on how to properly clean AND disinfect! Thanks Happy Home Maid Services! #COVID19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/340VzBtBrp — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) March 13, 2020

Routine cleaning of your home

The CDC recommends routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces inside your home such as: tables, hard-backed chairs,doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, remotes, keyboards, phones, tablets, toilets, faucets and sinks.

These surfaces can be wiped down with the household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants listed above.

“You want to clean your surfaces first with soap and water, because it’s different than disinfecting,” Hutchins explained. “Soap and water is going to remove the germs but it’s not going to kill the germs, so disinfecting is actually killing the germs.”

Hutchins said you should always read the instructions on the bottle of a disinfectant to see how long the product should remain on the surface before being wiped off.

As far as porous surfaces like couches and carpets go, Hutchins said you can use disinfectant sprays or homemade sprays like vinegar and water. She also wants to remind everyone to clean their low surfaces like floors.

“Floors are a huge thing that carry a lot of germs,” Hutchins said. “You want to make sure you’re not using bleach on your hard wood floors or anything porous, so just like vinegar and water would be great for your floors.”

Cleaning a home where a resident is sick

If a sick person is inside the home, the CDC recommends having that person stay in one area as much as possible and designating a trash can for their personal use. All frequently touched surfaces should continue to be routinely cleaned and disinfected.

The CDC even recommends having the ill person eat or be fed in their room if possible.

“Non-disposable food service items used should be handled with gloves and washed with hot water or in a dishwasher,” the CDC says.

If a separate bathroom is not available for the sick individual, it is recommended that the bathroom is disinfected after each use.

A sick person’s laundry should also be handled with care. The CDC recommends wearing disposable gloves and if possible, trying not to shake the dirty laundry in order to minimize the possibility of dispersing the virus in the air.