Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,420 deaths, 72,025 COVID-19 cases total

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,420 deaths, 72,025 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 72,025 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,420 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 339,639 individuals have been tested. There are 1,754 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 72,025.

There are also 208 new deaths reported for a total of 4,420.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 72,025

  • Middlesex: 16,327
  • Suffolk: 14,476
  • Essex: 10,344
  • Worcester: 6,992
  • Norfolk: 6,610
  • Plymouth: 5,899
  • Bristol: 4,380
  • Hampden: 4,321
  • Barnstable: 997
  • Hampshire: 580
  • Berkshire: 461
  • Unknown: 329
  • Franklin: 278
  • Dukes: 22
  • Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

