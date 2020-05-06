Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,420 deaths, 72,025 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 72,025 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,420 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 339,639 individuals have been tested. There are 1,754 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 72,025.

There are also 208 new deaths reported for a total of 4,420.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 72,025

Middlesex: 16,327

Suffolk: 14,476

Essex: 10,344

Worcester: 6,992

Norfolk: 6,610

Plymouth: 5,899

Bristol: 4,380

Hampden: 4,321

Barnstable: 997

Hampshire: 580

Berkshire: 461

Unknown: 329

Franklin: 278

Dukes: 22

Nantucket: 12

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.