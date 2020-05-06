Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,420 deaths, 72,025 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 72,025 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,420 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 339,639 individuals have been tested. There are 1,754 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 72,025.
There are also 208 new deaths reported for a total of 4,420.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 72,025
- Middlesex: 16,327
- Suffolk: 14,476
- Essex: 10,344
- Worcester: 6,992
- Norfolk: 6,610
- Plymouth: 5,899
- Bristol: 4,380
- Hampden: 4,321
- Barnstable: 997
- Hampshire: 580
- Berkshire: 461
- Unknown: 329
- Franklin: 278
- Dukes: 22
- Nantucket: 12
