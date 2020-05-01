Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Crisis impacts regional tourism, hospitality industries

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s third largest industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

During a Facebook and Twitter Livestream interview on Friday, State Senator Eric Lesser spoke with Mary Kay Wydra, President of Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB), and John Doleva, President & CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame about the COVID-19 shutdown impact on tourism, hospitality, and small business in Western Massachusetts.

According to the GSCVB, the region has had 118 cancellations of conventions, conferences and trade shows scheduled through August, at a cost of $49-million to the local economy.

The Hall of Fame recently completed a $22-million renovation project that was expected to be unveiled in late March. They are hoping to reopen in late June. Doleva said that they will be making a decision by June 15 on the status of the annual Hall of Fame enshrinement. This year’s ceremony was expected to draw thousands of spectators to Springfield due to the caliber of the inductees, who include Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant.

Wydra says she is anticipating a surge of visitors once the quarantine is lifted as people are looking forward to getting out of their homes and enjoying social activities. She expects people will start slow by traveling close to home and urges local residents to patronize regional businesses and attractions to help restart the local economy.

Doleva and Wydra both agreed that the tourism and hospitality sectors were healthy and thriving before the shut down and had expected a banner year for the regional economy based on the numbers of reservations and scheduled events for 2020.

You can watch the full interview here.