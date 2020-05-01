Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises to 44 statewide; 1125 total cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports three new deaths and seven new cases of COVID-19.

The results as of 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, there have been 44,700 laboratory results received for COVID-19:

1,125 positive

43,575 negative

44 deaths

555 recoveries

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 71-year old female and 81-year old male both from Kanawha County. “We are very sorry to report more tragic news concerning the death toll in West Virginia. Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (17), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.