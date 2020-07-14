Coronavirus pandemic causing nationwide coin shortage

(WWLP) – As the pandemic continues, we are learning that the coronavirus has impacted the economy in more ways than we thought.

There is a nationwide shortage of coins due to the fact that cash has not been exchanged as often as it used to be.

Fears of the coronavirus living on surfaces like dollars bills and coins forced many people to use contactless payment methods, and with so many businesses closed there weren’t a lot of places to use cash anyway.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that it’s not expected to be a long-term problem.