Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY (KRON) – The 13-year-old girl killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been identified, according to the Santa Clara County Coroners Office.

Keyla Salazar from San Jose was shot on Sunday while attending the festival.

She is one of three victims shot by the 19-year-old gunman.

Authorities continue to investigate what the motive was behind the shooting.

The owner of a local company who is in contact with Salazar’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help her family.

No other information has been released at this time.