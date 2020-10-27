Coroner identifies bicyclist attacked, killed in east Valley; suspect denied bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner identified the bicyclist killed in an attack Sunday as 56-year-old Michelle Marie Weissman. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

The driver involved in the incident, 22-year-old Rodrigo Cruz, was arrested and faces an open murder charge, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and a parole violation, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

During a court appearance Monday, Cruz was denied bail due to his violation and will remain in custody until his next hearing. He has two prior felony convictions.

The incident left Weissman dead and also resulted in the death of a passenger in the minivan that Cruz was reportedly driving. The passenger fell from the vehicle after pushing the bicyclist near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

Police described the attack on the bicyclist as intentional. She was wearing her helmet, police told 8 News Now.

“Senseless is an understatement,” Lt. Ray Spencer said on Sunday.

The identity of the vehicle passenger has not been released yet.