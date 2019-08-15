Coroner: Oregon District shooter had drugs in system

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner announced Thursday that the Oregon District shooter had cocaine, Xanax, and alcohol in his system at the time of the attack.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger said that a pipe device was found in Connor Betts’ pocket, with a clear plastic baggie attached containing cocaine.

Additionally, it was revealed that two of the deceased victims also suffered gunshot wounds from police during while they exchanged gunfire with the assailant. However, lethal shots from Betts’ weapon are responsible for all nine deaths that occurred in that terrifying 30 seconds.

The Coroner says Betts had 52 gunshot wounds to his body when all was said and done.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says that officers’ intent was to help innocent citizens in the Oregon District by stopping the immediate threat, adding that such a dynamic and chaotic environment did not allow for perfection while executing their response.

“There is a danger in shooting and there is a danger in not shooting. Both decisions can result in adverse outcomes and that is true in this incident. However, the substantial danger in not shooting and not immediately stopping the assailant would have, without question, resulted in exponentially more fatalities,” he said.

Both Chief Biehl and Dr. Harshbarger met with the families of the victims that were struck by police gunfire to explain what had happened.

“Although it weighs heavily on us that some of our rounds caused additional wounding, we are comforted by the Coroner’s finding that no rounds fired by officers resulted in death of any innocent citizens,” the Chief said.