Could Radon be in your drinking water?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Radon is everywhere, but elevated levels could be in your home or drinking water.

Radon has been found to be the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Radon is a gas that is colorless and odorless, and testing is the only way to know how prevalent it is in your home.

Richard Galarneau who works with MassRadon and Ahearn Radon Testing said most people won’t know if elevated levels are present until they try to sell or purchase a home, and get it radon tested.

Richard Galarneau told 22News, “Radon typically enters the house through the basement, it builds up down there and moves through the floors. It’s also found in your well water. Water radon systems that are available run around $2,000 to $3,000. Systems to remove radon from the air run around $900 to $1500.”

These systems help keep Radon at safe levels according to standards set by the EPA