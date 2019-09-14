Couple abandons child, flees to Canada

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI/CNN) — An Indiana couple is facing neglect charges amid accusations they abandoned their 8-year old adopted daughter.

Authorities filed charges against Michael and Kristine Barnett Wednesday following a five-year-long investigation.

They reportedly adopted a girl from Ukraine in 2010. Officials say the couple set the girl up in an apartment in lafayette and then moved to Canada.

They also say the couple changed the girl’s legal age from eight to 22-years-old and told people she had a form of dwarfism. No mugshots are available and police are asking for the public’s help.

“If anybody has any information about this case, we do ask that they contact our department 765-423-9321. They can always remain anonymous and use the ‘we tip’ hotline,” Sheriff Bob Goldsmith from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

A police source says that the girl’s neighbors stepped in to help care for her. They are also cooperating with the investigation.