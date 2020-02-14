Court dismisses assault charges against Springfield police officer

Officer Angel Berrios is seen here during his arraignment in Springfield District Court.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Attorneys for Springfield Police Officer Angel Berrios say assault charges against him have been dismissed.

Officer Berrios had been charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred at his autobody shop on August 12, 2019.

An investigation found that the complainant told multiple people that she made up the allegations after disagreeing over the price of vehicle repairs made at his shop.

Officer Berrios maintained his innocence during the investigation and remained on the force while the charges were pending.