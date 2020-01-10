Court weighs ban on secret recordings of public officials

Breaking News
BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts’ longstanding law banning secret audio recordings is the focus of a case before a federal appeals court in Boston.

The U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday in a case seeking to overturn a decision declaring that arresting people for secretly recording police is unconstitutional.

Boston’s top prosecutor argues the law protects citizens. But free speech groups argue the First Amendment protects the right to record police officers performing their duties in public, even without their knowledge. Some also argue that the law is out of step in an era when recording devices are everywhere. The judges are expected to rule later.

