KISSTORY performing at the 2022 Rock the Lake Music Festival in Lake George, N.Y.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Live music is as synonymous with Lake George as the phrase “Queen of American Lakes.” This summer closes with the second annual opportunity to “rock the lake.”

The Rock the Lake Music Festival returns to Charles R. Wood Park on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12. The two-day festival features tribute bands from across decades of beloved music, including beloved songs by artists like Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and more.

This year’s two-day lineup:

Friday, Aug. 11 (3-10 p.m.)

Broken Clover – ’90s alternative rock

BrokenHearted – Tom Petty tribute band

Monsters of Rock – ’80s hair metal

Tommy V Live – arena rock

Saturday, Aug. 12 (1 – 10 p.m.)

Beatin’ the Odds – Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band

Led Sabbath – Led Zeppelin/Black Sabbath tribute band

Run Rabbit Run – Pink Floyd tribute band

The Ultimate Journey Experience by LEGEND – Journey tribute band

KISSTORY – KISS tribute band

Back in Black – AC/DC tribute band

The festival also features a Harley Davidson motorcycle previously owned by Brian Johnson of AC/DC, perfect for photos. Rock the Lake also includes food vendors, merchandise, and a VIP tent. Tickets are on sale now from $35.