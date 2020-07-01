COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,833 cases, followed by Holyoke with 913 cases. Towns like Heath, Monroe and Wendell have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 13,996 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,081 deaths, 109,143 total cases
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1st:
- Abington 235
- Acton 159
- Acushnet 92
- Adams 35
- Agawam 455
- Alford Less than 5
- Amesbury 179
- Amherst 94
- Andover 315
- Aquinnah Less than 5
- Arlington 307
- Ashburnham 32
- Ashby 15
- Ashfield Less than 5
- Ashland 247
- Athol 65
- Attleboro 661
- Auburn 214
- Avon 73
- Ayer 140
- Barnstable 365
- Barre 62
- Becket 14
- Bedford 273
- Belchertown 105
- Bellingham 127
- Belmont 229
- Berkley 71
- Berlin 20
- Bernardston 7
- Beverly 608
- Billerica 547
- Blackstone 49
- Blandford Less than 5
- Bolton 11
- Boston 13,996
- Bourne 155
- Boxborough 25
- Boxford 42
- Boylston 20
- Braintree 812
- Brewster 103
- Bridgewater 357
- Brimfield 6
- Brockton 4,225
- Brookfield 19
- Brookline 393
- Buckland 8
- Burlington 267
- Cambridge 975
- Canton 286
- Carlisle 17
- Carver 59
- Charlemont Less than 5
- Charlton 79
- Chatham 18
- Chelmsford 335
- Chelsea 2,944
- Cheshire Less than 5
- Chester Less than 5
- Chesterfield Less than 5
- Chicopee 443
- Chilmark Less than 5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 249
- Cohasset 28
- Colrain Less than 5
- Concord 170
- Conway Less than 5
- CummingtonLess than 5
- Dalton 16
- Danvers 737
- Dartmouth 391
- Dedham 405
- Deerfield 10
- Dennis 96
- Dighton 67
- Douglas 47
- Dover 18
- Dracut 465
- Dudley 95
- Dunstable 10
- Duxbury 114
- East Bridgewater 180
- East Brookfield 13
- East Longmeadow 273
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 85
- Easton 274
- Edgartown 8
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 24
- Everett 1765
- Fairhaven 241
- Fall River 1595
- Falmouth 202
- Fitchburg 795
- Florida Less than 5
- Foxborough 115
- Framingham 1,734
- Franklin 136
- Freetown 99
- Gardner 195
- Georgetown 60
- Gill Less than 5
- Gloucester 257
- Goshen Less than 5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 95
- Granby 28
- Granville 12
- Great Barrington 73
- Greenfield 203
- Groton 43
- Groveland 35
- Hadley 44
- Halifax 56
- Hamilton 37
- Hampden 98
- Hancock Less than 5
- Hanover 78
- Hanson 110
- Hardwick 9
- Harvard 18
- Harwich 125
- Hatfield 17
- Haverhill 1,242
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 278
- Hinsdale Less than 5
- Holbrook 193
- Holden 122
- Holland 8
- Holliston 56
- Holyoke 913
- Hopedale 42
- Hopkinton 125
- Hubbardston 6
- Hudson 192
- Hull 51
- Huntington 14
- Ipswich 71
- Kingston 136
- Lakeville 59
- Lancaster 100
- Lanesborough 8
- Lawrence 3,553
- Lee 19
- Leicester 151
- Lenox 13
- Leominster 694
- Leverett Less than 5
- Lexington 329
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 40
- Littleton 98
- Longmeadow 217
- Lowell 2895
- Ludlow 125
- Lunenburg 63
- Lynn 3,635
- Lynnfield 95
- Malden 1237
- Manchester 20
- Mansfield 161
- Marblehead 233
- Marion 13
- Marlborough 988
- Marshfield 169
- Mashpee 63
- Mattapoisett 37
- Maynard 70
- Medfield 36
- Medford 1032
- Medway 118
- Melrose 245
- Mendon 30
- Merrimac 35
- Methuen 1015
- Middleborough 268
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 167
- Milford 646
- Millbury 213
- Millis 48
- Millville 20
- Milton 302
- Monroe 0
- Monson 37
- Montague 28
- Monterey 0
- Montgomery Less than 5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 40
- Nantucket 16
- Natick 418
- Needham 330
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 2,138
- New Braintree Less than 5
- New Marlborough 7
- New Salem Less than 5
- Newbury 13
- Newburyport 99
- Newton 773
- Norfolk 27
- North Adams 46
- North Andover 343
- North Attleborough 255
- North Brookfield 17
- North Reading 191
- Northampton 275
- Northborough 224
- Northbridge 312
- Northfield Less than 5
- Norton 135
- Norwell 122
- Norwood 580
- Oak Bluffs 5
- Oakham 7
- Orange 40
- Orleans 16
- Otis Less than 5
- Oxford 82
- Palmer 49
- Paxton 33
- Peabody 984
- Pelham Less than 5
- Pembroke 92
- Pepperell 52
- Peru Less than 5
- Petersham 7
- Phillipston 16
- Pittsfield 175
- Plainfield Less than 5
- Plainville 64
- Plymouth 605
- Plympton 11
- Princeton 6
- Provincetown 22
- Quincy 1,135
- Randolph 950
- Raynham 240
- Reading 296
- Rehoboth 62
- Revere 1782
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 35
- Rockland 285
- Rockport 82
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 57
- Royalston Less than 5
- Russell 12
- Rutland 53
- Salem 633
- Salisbury 52
- Sandisfield Less than 5
- Sandwich 93
- Saugus 556
- Savoy Less than 5
- Scituate 187
- Seekonk 82
- Sharon 157
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 8
- Sherborn 15
- Shirley 176
- Shrewsbury 319
- Shutesbury Less than 5
- Somerset 204
- Somerville 968
- South Hadley 144
- Southampton 31
- Southborough 41
- Southbridge 168
- Southwick 52
- Spencer 53
- Springfield 2,833
- Sterling 122
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 378
- Stoughton 610
- Stow 27
- Sturbridge 43
- Sudbury 195
- Sunderland 9
- Sutton 50
- Swampscott 129
- Swansea 134
- Taunton 974
- Templeton 123
- Tewksbury 585
- Tisbury 8
- Tolland Less than 5
- Topsfield 116
- Townsend 35
- Truro 10
- Tyngsborough 93
- Tyringham Less than 5
- Upton 24
- Uxbridge 77
- Wakefield 314
- Wales Less than 5
- Walpole 230
- Waltham 1240
- Ware 31
- Wareham 211
- Warren 22
- Warwick 0
- Washington Less than 5
- Watertown 391
- Wayland 107
- Webster 253
- Wellesley 234
- Wellfleet Less than 5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 19
- West Boylston 43
- West Bridgewater 140
- West Brookfield 19
- West Newbury 10
- West Springfield 370
- West Stockbridge 5
- West Tisbury 8
- Westborough 335
- Westfield 451
- Westford 141
- Westhampton 5
- Westminster 32
- Weston 108
- Westport 98
- Westwood 127
- Weymouth 720
- Whately 5
- Whitman 188
- Wilbraham 225
- Williamsburg 10
- Williamstown 82
- Wilmington 328
- Winchendon 88
- Winchester 117
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 256
- Woburn 632
- Worcester 5,227
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 192
- Yarmouth 114
- Unknown 253
- State 103,858